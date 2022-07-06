Scattered Wednesday morning showers, drier afternoon

Scattered showers continue to push in from the south this Wednesday morning, but the afternoon looks drier with comfortable high temperatures.

Thursday will bring a mix of clouds, sunshine, and a few morning showers with highs back into the low 70s. A chance of thunderstorms will linger for the mountains and the foothills this afternoon and evening.

Light showers have the potential to linger into Thursday, so I'd wait to start those outdoor projects until Friday if you need three dry days for staining or painting.

A pattern of morning clouds and afternoon sunshine will stick around through this weekend with high temps very close to seasonal averages. A ridge of high pressure will take over early next week, sending temps into the 80s.