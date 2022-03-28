Scattered showers today, drier weather for Tuesday

Isolated to scattered showers are in the forecast today. Temps will be slightly cooler than the 60s we enjoyed on Sunday.

Here's the timing of the showers today:

Morning fog will be followed by afternoon sunbreaks. Isolated to scattered showers are in the forecast on Wednesday.

Thursday looks mostly dry. Evening showers could push into Western Washington on Friday. We may manage another dry day on Saturday before lowland rain and mountain snow return on Sunday.

We invite you to watch FOX 13 tonight!



Warmly,



Meteorologist Abby Acone

Follow me on Twitter @abbyacone, Instagram @abbyaconewx, TikTok @abbyaconetv and Facebook (Meteorologist Abby Acone)

Advertisement

MORE FROM FOX 13 WEATHER:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 Weather and News Apps

WATCH: Forecast and Radar

READ: Closures and Delays

CHECK: Latest Weather Alerts and Live Traffic Map

INTERACT: Submit your Weather Photo

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Lisa Villegas, Erin Mayovsky, Brian MacMillan, Abby Acone and Scott Sistek