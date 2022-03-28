Scattered showers today, drier weather for Tuesday
Isolated to scattered showers are in the forecast today. Temps will be slightly cooler than the 60s we enjoyed on Sunday.
Here's the timing of the showers today:
Morning fog will be followed by afternoon sunbreaks. Isolated to scattered showers are in the forecast on Wednesday.
Thursday looks mostly dry. Evening showers could push into Western Washington on Friday. We may manage another dry day on Saturday before lowland rain and mountain snow return on Sunday.
