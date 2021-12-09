Scattered showers Thursday, storm hits Friday

Scattered showers and cooler afternoon temperatures will hit the Pacific Northwest Thursday, as Western Washington prepares for stormy weather to end the week.

It is a cool start to the day in Western Washington with temps in the 30s in most spots. On and off showers will continue through the afternoon with a drier evening ahead. The Cascade passes can expect another 1-4" of snow before the day is done.

The next strong weather system will hit the area on Friday evening, bringing strong wind and heavy rain at times. The lowlands of the Puget Sound area could see well over an inch of rain, with 2 to 4 inches expected on the Olympic Peninsula. Gusty winds are expected along the Washington Coast and the northwest interior, especially in Whatcom, Skagit, Island, and San Juan counties. This storm will bring our first dumping of snow to Stevens pass, but the system will cause snow levels to rise to about 3,000 feet or higher, which will make the forecast for Snoqualmie Pass a little more difficult. 2 to 3 feet of new snow is expected at Stevens Pass, with the possibility for more of a rain, freezing rain, and snow mix at Snoqualmie pass, especially in the overnight hours Friday into Saturday. Notice those snow levels peaking on Saturday morning.

After we get through this storm, it's back to cool showers in the lowlands and snow showers in the Cascades. We will be keeping our eye on a possibility for a rain and snow mix early next week as overnight low temps flirt with freezing.

