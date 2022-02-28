Expand / Collapse search
Scattered showers still expected as an atmospheric river weakens

By
Published 
Weather
FOX 13 Seattle

Seattle - What a soggy day! As of 11:00 pm, Sea-Tac received 2.96" of rain for the day. That makes it the 3rd wettest day in February!  

A *Weather Alert Day* will remain in effect due to flood warnings in place. Scattered showers will continue along with the snow melt- increasing our river levels. The rivers should crest sometime tonight or tomorrow. As this happens, we can expect them to reach minor-major levels! Use caution around these locations as the rain and snow melt continues.

Here is list of the Flood Warnings:

As the atmospheric river continues to clear, scattered showers will remain. On your morning commute the showers will be more widespread and then become more isolated on your commute home. Be on the lookout for moderate-heavy rain at times.

Showers will continue in the forecast as we get ready for another frontal system on Wednesday. This will usher in cooler weather with overnight lows returning into the 30s. 

I'm looking forward to some clearing by the weekend!

Have a good one. 