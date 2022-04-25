Scattered showers return along with an isolated storm

An isolated shower will continue in the forecast tonight but most of us will remain quiet. Overnight lows will continue to drop, and you'll notice that it'll be colder tomorrow morning. Typically, this time of year we hit overnight lows in the mid-40s, and we'll be below that.

The showers will be isolated tomorrow morning across the Puget Sound. They'll be more scattered across the Coast first before tracking Eastward.

Showers increase through the late morning/early afternoon with some isolated thunderstorms possible. We'll also see a mix of sunbreak too!

Showers will roll through our region relatively quickly. Expect a little mix of everything tomorrow.

Here is a look at our snow level tonight:

We can expect between 1-2" of accumulation possible as the snow levels drop to 3,000' tomorrow.

I'll leave you with a look at your 7-day forecast:

Have a good one!