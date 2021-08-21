Scattered Showers Return

Happy Saturday!

Talk about another refreshing day. Highs peaked in the lower 70s this afternoon as the clouds remained thick throughout the day. It was nice seeing those sunbreaks earlier in the day, but the clouds won overall.

Temperatures will continue to be cool tonight. Expect mainly cloudy skies with overnight lows in the mid-lower 50s. Spotty showers will first develop across the North Sound before increasing throughout the morning.

Here is a look at the Futurecast showing scattered showers early tomorrow morning. Most of the shower/drizzle will take place across the foothills. This will be on and off throughout the morning.

Temperatures will peak in the upper 60s for most of us tomorrow afternoon. A weak cold front will track across the area triggering the showers and cooler afternoon highs.

Temperatures will bounce back up into the mid-70s by next week. Expect MORE sunshine Monday afternoon as temperatures slowly rebound.

