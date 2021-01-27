Scattered showers overnight night linger into Thursday, otherwise mainly dry Friday.

What a beautiful sunset tonight. After yesterday's blustery conditions today felt nice. Highs landing in the mid-40s today, slightly cooler than the average of 48 for this time of year.

Tonight, we'll dip down into the low to mid-30s with scattered showers. We expect a few showers during the morning commute for some, otherwise we'll dry out for most of the day.

Temperatures will hang in the mid-30s to near normal (37) over the next couple of days. By the weekend into the first part of next week we'll warm those overnights by a few degrees, jumping into the low 40s.

Look for skies to clear as we move through Thursday. Friday is mainly dry too with just a few pop-up showers. Showers will be scattered mid-morning Saturday with most of the precip lifting by late afternoon with the Olympics and Cascades hanging on to some rain. Highs land in the mid to upper 40s.

After lower snow levels over the last several days we'll finally see them start to rise. Over the next week we'll see them hang anywhere from 1,000 to near pass level for Snoqualmie at 3,000'. Look for scattered snow showers at times over the next couple of days and by Sunday into the first of the week the Cascades will pick up another nice round of powder.

As we work our way through the weekend temperatures will warm up slightly to where we should be for this time of year. Overnight Saturday into Sunday expect rain to move inland spreading showers through Monday into Tuesday. By mid-week dry conditions come back our way with partly sunny skies.

Have a great night! ~Erin

