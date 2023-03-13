Seattle weather: Scattered showers, mountain snow, and sunshine Monday

A cold front pushed through Western Washington Monday morning bringing heavy rain at times during the morning commute.

Monday afternoon will feature lighter scattered showers with a mix of clouds and sunshine. High temps will remain cool, in the upper 40s. There is a slight chance of some instability this afternoon, bringing in a chance for isolated thunderstorms.

More snow is expected in the Cascades today with snow levels between 1,500 to 2,000 feet. Four to eight inches of snow will fall in the central and southern Cascades by the end of the day. Tuesday and Wednesday will be drier, with only a few showers in the mix, but small accumulations are expected both days.

The next seven days will be more dry than wet with lots of sunshine in the mix. Temps will warm close to 60 degrees on St. Patrick's Day. Next weekend looks mostly cloudy with a chance for showers on Sunday.