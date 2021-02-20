Scattered lowland rain and mountain snow Saturday, active pattern on the way starting tonight

A few showers are moving across the lowlands this morning and snow in the mountains. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the Cascades from 4pm today through 10am Sunday where 8"-12" of snow accumulation is expected above 2,000'. The highest snow amounts will be Stevens Pass southward.

An atmospheric river will bring a very wet weather pattern starting tonight and lasting through Tuesday. Expect rain chances to become widespread tonight in the lowlands and winds to pick up as well, with gusts as high as 25mph tonight. Another round of gusty conditions are expected Sunday night-Monday. The Cascades will get hit with heavy and impactful snow and A Winter Storm Warning will go into effect Sunday afternoon through Tuesday morning above 4,000'.

With waves of moderate rain Sunday into early next week, there is a threat of river flooding Sunday night through Tuesday for the Skokomish River in Mason County. Current forecast shows it will reach minor flood stage Monday morning and crest by the afternoon/evening. We'll continue to monitor it.



Ridge of high pressure on Wednesday will bring a short break in the active weather for the first half of the day. This will be followed by additional systems Thursday and Friday.

-Q13 Meteorologist Grace Lim