Say goodbye to the sunshine as rain returns to start the week.

What gorgeous Sunday across the Pacific Northwest! Highs jumping a few degrees above average. Normal is 47 for a day like today, and we hit 50 for Seattle!

Unfortunately, our beautiful sunny weather will not carry over into the start of the work week as a weakening front moves into Western WA. This system will bring showers to the coast first and then move into Puget Sound just in time for the morning commute. Highs cool into the mid 40s.

Also, we're keeping an eye on winds as they'll pick up throughout the day. This is why a "Wind Advisory" goes into effect 3am Monday expiring around 4pm for the coast, Admiralty Inlet, San Juan, Western Whatcom and Western Skagit Counties. . Sustained winds out of the SE 25-35 mph with gusts up to 45 are expected.

By midday showers will start to taper off giving us a brief break before the next stronger system moves into the region early Tuesday. Highs Tuesday will warm to near 50.

Good news for mountain pass travelers! Snoqualmie and Blewett Pass are now open! The earliest Stevens is expected to open is Tuesday with no word yet on the reopening of U.S. 12, White Pass.

We still have an Alert up for the Chehalis River at Porter and Grand Mound. Both points of the river have crested and are dropping down from "moderate" to "minor" flood levels. With most of our area rivers already swollen from last week's record rain and mountain snow we could see waters push close to their banks again. Check back in for updates this week!

Here's a first look at Tuesday's atmospheric river heading our way. Look for heavy rain to hit the area by mid-morning. Rain will push into the Cascades too.

Rain will taper to showers by Wednesday morning, and we'll finally start to dry out by Thursday under mostly cloudy skies. Highs Thursday still near 50.

We're mainly dry heading into the weekend with temperatures falling to near average in the upper 40s.

Have a great week all! ~Erin Mayovsky, FOX 13 Forecaster

*Beach Forecast

*Central Forecast