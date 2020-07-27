Say goodbye to the 90s and welcome the cooler 80s

What a way to start off the work week! Highs soaring well into the upper 80s and low 90s for some today. In fact the National Weather Service office in Seattle was one of the spots to break a heat record today.

Seattle hit 92 breaking the old record of 90 back in 2009. Most other areas came very close, but July 27, 1998 was a very hot day with temperatures landing in the mid to upper 90s.

Here's a look at how we did today!

Moving forward we'll dial down the extreme heat and land somewhere in the low to mid 80s the next few days with plenty of sunshine after a few morning clouds.

Tuesday don't be surprised if we start off pretty cloudy, but by mid-day we'll clear out the clouds for a really nice day. Wednesday and Thursday we'll see a little less cloud cover to start the days, but there is a slight chance of a pop up thunderstorm over the Cascades.

Advertisement

Please remember to be safe out on our area waterways. Rivers and Puget Sound waters are still very cool, only in the mid 50s.

Lake waters this time of year are starting to warm into the mid to upper 70s. And just to put it in perspective pools are usually heated between 80-85 so you can imagine what jumping in 55 degree waters can do to your system! Your body gets shocked with those kind of cold water temperatures. So be careful and wear a life jacket, especially if you are by yourself.

Looking ahead at the weekend, Friday starts with some clouds and then some nice afternoon sunshine. By later in the night a few scattered showers may develop into Saturday morning. Highs for Friday and Saturday and even into Sunday will hang in the mid to upper 70s. Monday looks to drop into the low 70s. Stay tuned!

Have a great night! ~Erin

__________________________________________________________________________________

Erin Mayovsky, Q13 Forecaster

Twitter: @ErinMayovsky | FB: /ErinMayovsky | Instagram: @ErinMayovsky

__________________________________________________________________________________