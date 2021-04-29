Say goodbye to our late April warmth as we trade it in for cool and showery conditions to close out the month.

Happy Thursday!

Wow! What a day we were able to enjoy across the region! Highs soaring into the upper 60s to low 70s around Puget Sound with much cooler highs along the coast, only reaching the mid 50s.

Our next weather system is on track to move in overnight delivering widespread showers for the morning commute through much of the day. By the evening commute showers will east and cling to the Cascades. Highs fall off 8-12 degrees from where we landed Thursday. We're going with 59 for Seattle Friday.

We expect some showers to linger into Saturday with clearing by the afternoon. Sunday looks mostly dry with highs near average.

As we start the work week we'll see more showers Monday afternoon with highs dropping off into the mid 50s. We rebound nicely Tuesday and Wednesday under partly sunny skies with highs in the low 60s jumping to near 70 by mid-week. Chance for May showers returns Thursday night late.

Have a great night! ~Erin Mayovsky, Q13 Forecaster

*Beach Forecast



*Mountain Forecast



*Eastern WA Forecast