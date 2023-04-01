Saturday night: Spotty showers, wintery mix and cold overnight lows

It was a chilly day! Temperatures were 9 degrees below normal - AND it felt like the 30s at times due to the gusty winds at times. Sheesh!

Now, temperatures will continue to fall into the 30s overnight. On top of it being cold, we're expected spotty precipitation. A winterly mix will be possible for those in the foothill and throughout the Cascades. Here is a look at your morning (7am) forecast:

Like today, we'll pretty much repeat the forecast tomorrow! Expect highs in the upper 40s, sunbreaks, thunderstorms and spotty showers throughout the day. Here is a look at your forecast:

Mountain snow will continue to impact those through the Passes/Cascades. The *Winter Storm Warning* will remain in effect until 5pm tomorrow evening. Check in on the road conditions if you're planning on traveling through in the next 24 hours. Here is a look at the warning details:

AN Upper level low is allowing for the cold air, gusty winds, and precipitation across the region. High pressure will make its return by the end of the week though! This will allow for more sunshine, warmer weather and dry conditions. Here is a look at the temperature trend:

I'll leave you with a looked at your 7-day forecast!

Stay warm tonight and have a good one!