Rivers cresting, showers and sunbreaks Monday

Western Washington will get a break from widespread rain today as the Skagit and Nooksack rivers crest after reaching moderate flood stage.

The Skagit River near Mt. Vernon and the Nooksack River near Ferndale will crest today well below levels they were at a couple of weeks ago, but problems still remain for homes, businesses, and roads in Skagit and Whatcom counties. Here's a look at the river forecasts this morning.

Monday will bring scattered showers to Western Washington, but it will be more dry than wet. This afternoon with feature a mix of showers, clouds, and even some sunshine.

If you feel like this fall has been exceptionally wet, you're right! With almost 19 inches of rain this meteorological fall (September 1 to November 30), it's a new all-time record.

Another round of heavy rain will hit the northern parts of Western Washington on Tuesday and Wednesday, with the worst of it heading farther north into Canada. The hardest hit areas will be Skagit and Whatcom counties again, with a potential for 1-1.5", however we don't expect more widespread flooding as a result. Parts of the Olympic Peninsula and Northern Washington Cascades could see 2-4". Temps will start to cool by late week with overnight lows into the 30s and daytime highs only in the mid 40s.

