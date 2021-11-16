Rivers are receding across the state, but flood warnings are still active for the North Sound

The rain has stopped for now and that will certainly help our overflowing rivers, especially in the North Sound where extensive flooding is still happening.

Overnight temps will get really chilly overnight! Most of us dipping down into the freezing zone!

Portions of I-5 were completely shut down due to water over the interstate, power is still out for many people along with hundreds of folks forced out of their houses because of so much water invading their homes.

The good news is rivers are receding, although it will be a long time before people get back to some sort of normalcy in those highly affected areas of Whatcom and Skagit Counties.

Here's the latest look at river levels for the Nooksack and Skagit Rivers:

Onshore flow will return tomorrow making for some chilly days ahead. We'll see a partly cloudy start to Wednesday with clouds increasing later in the evening. High only climb into the mid to upper 40s. The normal season high for this time of year is 52.

Thursday starts out dry too, but late morning we may see a few light showers moving in from the NW Coast then extending south. Most of the heavier showers will hang over the Olympic Mts. and SW Coast. Some showers will linger into early Friday morning for folks to the south. Highs will cool even more into the mid 40s.

The weekend looks dry for the most part with temperatures still running well below normal in the mid 40s.

Rain returns late Monday as we start the work week! Bundle up! Enjoy!

~Erin Mayovsky, FOX 13 Forecaster

