River flooding eases today, sunshine on the way this weekend

Good news: the river flooding threat is dropping today! Water levels recede for most. We're also tracking a beautiful weekend of weather ahead.

We're no longer expecting major flooding along the Snoqualmie River near Carnation. Instead, moderate flooding is possible. There, a Flood Warning lasts until late tomorrow morning. Never drive through a flooded street!

As of 10:30 this morning, we're dealing with flooding for these rivers in the graphic below. Remember: these warnings could change throughout the day.

Unfortunately, the landside threat remains high today due to our saturated soil. Here are some warning signs: watch for cracks in the ground. Be on the lookout for fences, utility poles or tres tilting or moving. A faint rumbling sound can also be heard as a landslide starts.



This morning, we're seeing scattered showers. The rain will become more widespread this afternoon and tonight; however, rain totals won't come close to what we had on Monday.

Here's the timing of the rain:

Pack the rain jacket for this afternoon! It's going to get soggy. Temps will be mild – boosting to the low to mid 50s for most.

Isolated showers are possible Thursday morning. This could dump a trace to two inches of snow for the passes. Drier weather takes over for most by Thursday evening.

Dry weather continues Friday through Monday. Get ready for a seriously gorgeous weekend! The mornings will be cold and foggy, but the afternoons look sunny and dry. Enjoy!



Thanks so much for choosing FOX 13.

Warmly,

Meteorologist Abby Acone

Follow me on Twitter @abbyacone, Instagram @abbyaconewx, TikTok @abbyaconetv and Facebook (Meteorologist Abby Acone)

