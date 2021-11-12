Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from SAT 7:30 PM PST until SUN 11:28 PM PST, Grays Harbor County
9
River Flood Warning
until SUN 6:43 AM PST, Grays Harbor County, Thurston County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 12:00 AM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 3:54 AM PST, Lewis County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 3:21 PM PST, Mason County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 10:00 PM PST, Skagit County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 8:00 PM PST, Snohomish County
Flood Watch
until TUE 4:00 PM PST, Clallam County, Grays Harbor County, Jefferson County, King County, Mason County, Pierce County, Skagit County, Snohomish County, Whatcom County
Special Weather Statement
until SAT 4:00 PM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Everett and vicinity, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Olympics, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca, North Coast, Central Coast, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes, Southwest Interior

Rising rivers Friday, another round of heavy rain this weekend

By
Published 
Weather
FOX 13 Seattle

More rain hits the region, flooding concerns still remain

More rain is expected and flooding concerns still remain throughout the day.

Seattle - Heavy rain will taper off in the lowlands Friday afternoon, but some Western Washington rivers will rise to moderate or major flood stage by this evening.

After a brief break overnight from the rain, heavy showers have returned to Western Washington this morning. Widespread rainfall will transition to lighter showers this afternoon and evening and we should be dry overnight tonight. 

Some area rivers will crest this evening well above flood stage, including the Snoqualmie River at Carnation, which is expected to crest slightly above major flood stage. Remember the old saying, "Turn around, down drown!" It's not worth driving through flood waters.

Saturday will start off dry, but heavy rain returns as an atmospheric river takes aim at the Pacific Northwest again starting Saturday night. The heaviest band of rain will shift north into Snohomish, Skagit, and Whatcom counties on Sunday and eventually into Canada, leaving most of Washington with just light to moderate showers. Monday, that firehose of rain shifts south again bringing heavy rain to the area once again. Rivers to the north like the Skagit will see more significant flooding issues on Monday evening and Tuesday morning. The Skagit River is forecast to crest well above major flood stage on Tuesday morning.

Next week looks drier and sunnier, but also cooler. Highs will be in the mid 40s with overnight lows dipping to the mid 30s.