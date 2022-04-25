Return to cool and wet this week

After a beautiful Sunday with highs in the mid 60s, a wetter and cooler pattern returns for the last week of April.

Temps will be about ten degrees cooler Monday with highs in the mid 50s. The Puget Sound area will see a mix of clouds, sunshine, and showers. It may be breezy at times as well.

The area should see a break from the showers this evening with a resurgence on Tuesday. There is a chance for some isolated thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon as more showers push onshore. We could see heavier showers linger longer in the Puget Sound Convergence Zone area.

The rest of the week should remain cool and showery with Wednesday and Friday looking like our best bets for mainly dry days. Temps will stay below average through the weekend.