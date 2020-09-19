Regional wildfire smoke dissipating, air quality 'good' in Western Washington

After 10 days of being socked in thick wildfire smoke, Western WA is finally under good air quality! Air Quality Alert expired at 11 a.m. Saturday. So goodbye smoke, we won't miss you!

Expect scattered showers this afternoon and evening. A convergence zone may also set up tonight. Rainfall totals will around a tenth of an inch to a quarter of an inch. Highs will be cool in the upper 60s today.

Sunday will be drier with sun breaks for the Seahawks home opener! Go Hawks! Highs will be near 69 degrees.

Monday will be much the same- partly sunny with highs around 67. Tuesday at 6:30 a.m. is the first day of fall and is wasting no time getting into season! We'll see rain Wednesday through Friday and cool highs in the mid-60s. Pumpkin spice and sweaters for everyone!

Have a great day!

-Q13 Meteorologist Grace Lim