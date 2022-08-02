Refreshingly cooler and cloudier Tuesday

A refreshing marine layer covered Western Washington in clouds this morning, with sunshine returning Tuesday afternoon.

High temps will be back into the upper 70s today in the Puget Sound area with mostly sunny skies by mid-afternoon.

The Vantage Highway Fire is burning in Central Washington and winds are expected to pick up this afternoon and evening. That fire has burned 8,000 acres as of Tuesday morning and could grow due to gusty winds. The wind will stay gusty in the area through at least Wednesday.

The good news for Western Washington is that the smoke will head east into Idaho and Montana the next few days. That will include smoke from the McKinney Fire in Northern California.

A weak system will bring some showers early Thursday morning to the Puget Sound area. You will want to bring in or cover anything you don't want to get wet on Wednesday night. Thursday will be the coolest and cloudiest day of the week with highs in the low 70s.

A ridge of high pressure will settle in late week and into next weekend, bringing back warm summer temperatures.