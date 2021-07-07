Red flag warning in Eastern Washington; comfortable day in the lowlands

A Red Flag Warning is in effect until 8pm Wednesday for Eastern Washington. Scattered thunderstorms, hot temperatures, gusty winds, and low relative humidity are a recipe for high fire danger.

Across the lowlands, onshore flow will keep us cool! Highs will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s with afternoon sunshine in Puget Sound. The coast will be cooler in the lower 60s under mostly cloudy skies.

A ridge will build in by Friday and we'll be back into the 80s. With onshore flow through Tuesday, expect morning clouds, afternoon sunshine and highs in the 80s!

Have a great day!

-Q13 Meteorologist Grace Lim

