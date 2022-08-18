Record setting heat Thursday in Western Washington

Temperatures could soar to record setting highs Thursday afternoon as a strong ridge of high pressure takes hold over the Pacific Northwest.

Today's record high temp at SeaTac is 88 degrees. Seattle should have no problem breaking that today with high clouds and sunshine. It may feel a more humid today with this cloud cover.

It will be a scorcher at today's Seahawks preseason game against the Bears. Make sure to drink plenty of water, especially if you're sitting in the sunshine.

If SeaTac hits 90 degrees or warmer again, 2022 will be tied with 2015 for the most 90 degree days in a year. The average is just four at SeaTac, but we've been bucking that trend over the last 10 years.

With the hot temperatures and chance for thunderstorms later today and tomorrow, a Red Flag Warning is in effect for the Cascades and foothills, and also areas east of the Cascades.

After another uncomfortably warm night tonight, much more reasonable temps will hit on Friday with onshore flow and more morning cloud cover. Saturday will be even cooler with temps rebounding into the 80s for the second half of the weekend.