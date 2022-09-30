Record setting heat possible this weekend as summer temps return

Temperatures are expected to rise into the 80s this weekend, bringing back summer-like weather, smoke, and record-breaking heat.

Friday will end up pleasant with morning clouds and afternoon sunshine. Highs will be warmer than average, but still nice and comfortable in the low 70s.

If you're heading to the ballpark for Mariners baseball tonight, T-Mobile Park will be rocking! It will be a perfect night for baseball with temps in the upper 60s at first pitch and sunny skies. With a win tonight, the Mariners will clinch a spot in the playoffs for the first time since 2001.

A ridge of high pressure will develop over the Pacific Northwest the next few days sending temperatures skyrocketing into potentially record-territory. Offshore easterly winds will kick temperatures to around 80 degrees Saturday and Sunday. Since records started being kept at Sea-Tac, Seattle has never hit 80 degrees on two consecutive days in October. We could do that this weekend.

Smoke may become an issue again this weekend as the easterly winds develop. Those winds will push smoke into the Puget Sound area from the Bolt Creek Fire and other fires burning east of the Cascades.

The ridge of high pressure should hold through most of the first week of October. Temps will stay well above average for at least the next seven days.