Record rainfall hits the PNW

Talk about a damp and muggy day!

An atmospheric river was able to produce a significant amount of rainfall across the area. This is good news moving forward into the warmer months! We broke two daily records (Sea-Tac, Olympia) for rainfall amounts too. These accumulation totals will be adjusted tomorrow as rain chances continue.

We are not expecting widespread rain throughout the night, like earlier but some sprinkles and some isolated showers will be possible. You will notice some patchy fog developing as well. Use caution on your early morning commute.

As the moisture hangs around we could see another rain wave tracking northward across our area around the lunch hour. This will be on and off for some of us.

Thunderstorm chances will be elevated across eastern portions of Washington, but we'll see the chances returning across our area soon. Keep your eye out for Tuesday. That's the day to watch out for some isolated storms.

I wanted to leave you with a look at tomorrow's forecast. Have a great night and I'll see you tomorrow!