Record rainfall for Seattle Wednesday and first full day of the Fall season

We made it through the first full day of Fall and boy what a sloppy day! Record rainfall at SeaTac and Seattle WFO today. As of 6:30pm here are the numbers:

Not only did we see heavy rain at times, the winds kicked up too! Some spots gusting to near 50 mph as our first storm of the season blew through. Local power outages are possible with overnight winds. Wet and windy conditions will continue tonight and through the rest of the week.

Thursday winds will relax some, rain won't be as widespread as today, but we'll get another good dose with some breaks in between. We're keeping an eye on the threat for some thunderstorms too as there is some instability in the air.

Our deep plume of moisture will continue to spray at us through the weekend. Friday looks to be another round of fun. Rain and wind will pick up with temps remaining cooler than the norm. We usually sit in the upper 60s for this time of year, but we'll hang in the low to mid-60s. Overall we can expect 2-4" of rain in the lowlands with 4-6" expected in the mountains as these systems push through.

Saturday we'll start to see a little sun behind the clouds with showers as well. Highs will warm slightly too. By Sunday we expect lingering showers with afternoon clearing as we dry out! This is just in time for the Seahawks as they host the Cowboys. Kick off from CenturyLink Field set for 1:25 p.m. You can catch all the game-day action on #Q13Fox.

Next week look for the sun to return with highs pushing into the mid to upper 70s!

Have a great night all! ~Erin

