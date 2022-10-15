Record heat, wildfire smoke and fire danger

Buckle up for rounds of wildfire smoke this weekend. Even though it will be warm, the haze could be uncomfortable and even dangerous for some people.

Highs will skyrocket well above-average. Temps could easily break new records in places like Sea-Tac Airport, Olympia and Bellingham.

An Air Quality Alert is in effect through 11:00 a.m. Monday. Sensitive groups (like those with respiratory and medical issues) need to limit time outside. If you do spend time outside, make sure to wear an N95 mask. We've posted extensive resources on our website.

For the most part, air quality will be at least at an "unhealthy for sensitive groups" level. If air quality drops to "unhealthy," this means that everyone in that community could feel symptoms and impacts from the haze. Cleaner air is possible by midday Monday.



Here are links for more:

According to Puget Sound Clean Air Agency, the "hotspots" will be over Darrington, U.S.-2 and SR 530 in Skagit and Snohomish Counties.

Keep in mind, fire danger is super elevated around the Cascades. A Red Flag Warning remains in place for the Cascades Saturday and Sunday.

Overnight lows will cool to the mid 40s to low 50s. Highs on Saturday will soar to the upper 70s and low 80s.

If you are considering going to the Mariners, Huskies or Seahawks games this weekend, I'd check air quality levels before going and making the best decision for your health. Senior citizens, kids and pregnant people will be extra vulnerable to the smoke. Health officials encourage people to limit exposure to the smoke and stay indoors with clean, cool air. Bringing an N95 mask could be a good idea.

Temperatures drop to the upper 60s and low 70s for the rest of the week. While there could occasionally be smoke next week, it shouldn't be as bad as this weekend. Isolated showers could return Friday!

Take care,



Meteorologist Abby Acone

Follow me on Twitter @abbyacone, Instagram @abbyaconewx, TikTok @abbyaconetv and Facebook (Meteorologist Abby Acone)