Record heat Saturday afternoon, increasing fire and avalanche danger

High pressure will amplify over the region keeping skies sunny and temperatures warm! I am forecasting 80° this afternoon which would tie the record set back in 2016. Expect a few passing clouds Sunday which will keep temperatures a couple degrees cooler near 77°. Still... these temps are well above the average of 59°.

Multiple days of above freezing temps and more to come through Monday will increase our risk for avalanches in our mountain passes. These avalanches can be large, wet and destructive and may be human-triggered. Keep an eye on slopes above you!

UV Index is high today so don't forget the sunglasses and sunscreen. Air quality is moderate, and that will only affect those unusually sensitive to pollution. Tree pollen is high (birch), grass pollen low, and weed pollen absent.

Temperatures will be on a cooling trend next week due to onshore flow. You'll really notice is starting Tuesday. Oh, remember rain? Yeah... we're tracking a front that will bring us some Friday and into the weekend.

Stay cool and hydrated!

-Q13 Meteorologist Grace Lim

