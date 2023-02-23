Record-breaking overnight lows tonight

Temperatures will continue to plummet tonight. By tomorrow morning we could be looking at new record-breaking overnight lows across Western Washington. Here is a taste of what is expected:

It'll be freezing tomorrow morning so bundle up! Temperatures won't improve much tomorrow afternoon either. Highs will only peak in the upper-30s. Btw- our normal overnight LOW is 38 degrees. Yikes!

We'll remain quiet as we roll into the beginning of the weekend. Our next system arrives Saturday afternoon/evening and will pack a punch! A cold front will increase lowland snow chances, again, and this looks to be widespread.

Snow chances look better and better as we inch closer to the weekend. In fact, we could continue to see more chances of snow in the 7-day forecast.

But - I want to break down the weekend forecast. Here is a look at the timing with our IBM model:

This could impact a lot of those who are making plans Saturday night! As of right now, the lowlands could receive around 1-2" of accumulation. This will be enough to cause some accidents if we aren't careful.

I'll leave you with a look at your 7-day forecast:

Have a good night and stay warm and safe out there!