Record Breaking Heat Today

Hello to the hottest day of the year!

It is certainly feeling like Summer out there! We tied the record high set back in 1992 at 89 degrees today. I know you felt that today and we'll continue with above normal temperatures through the week.

Luckily for us, there is some relief in the next couple days. Highs will remain above normal (72 degrees), but at least we'll return into the 70s briefly before turning up the heat! I've issued a couple of Weather Alert Day's due to the heat this weekend. it's about to get very hot across Western Washington.

High pressure will strengthen across the PNW and allow for the temperatures to sore by the weekend! This will be interesting to watch over the next several days!

As we heat up the sun will continue to shine! Rain chances tank and we'll remain dry this week. As that happens, we'll have to keep an eye out for our fire threat. It starts to elevate in the Eastern Washington beginning tomorrow.

With or without the "cool down", the UV index continues to be very high. It'll take about 15-25 minutes for most of us to burn. Protect your skin while you enjoy the outdoors :)

Have a good one and I'll see you tonight!