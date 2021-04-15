Record breaking heat for the Pacific Northwest

Happy Thursday!

Talk about a picture-perfect day in the PNW! Temperatures peaked in the mid-70s making it the warmest day of the year and the new record-breaking high temperature for the day. The previous record was set back in 1999 at 74 degrees. We topped out at 75 degrees today!

Were you able to enjoy it? If not, no worries. This weather is sticking around. High pressure refuses to budge! Therefore, the temperatures will continue to soar into the weekend. Near record-breaking heat continues, and I have my eye on Saturday for that.

If you're spending this weekend outdoors, protect your skin and enjoy the summerlike conditions!

Have a good one!

