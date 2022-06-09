Record-Breaking daily rainfall totals today
Seattle - It was a record-breaking kind of day! We smashed the daily rainfall record because of the atmospheric river. The previous record at SEA-TAC was set back in 1993 at .72" and we beat it by .38". In fact, we smashed records all over Western Washington. Here is a look at some rain totals as of 10:50pm:
Overnight lows will drop into the upper-50s. Pretty much what we're experiencing right now! The rain will continue to clear out, and we'll be left with a few spotty showers.
Temperatures will rise into the 60s tomorrow as showers increase slightly in the afternoon.
Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:
Have a good one!