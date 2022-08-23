Seattle weather: Record 90-degree temps ahead

Even though September is knocking on our door – Seattle is not done with summer heat.

Temps this afternoon will reach the upper 70s to mid 80s around Puget Sound. Morning clouds will clear for toasty afternoon sunshine.

A few thunderstorms are possible today for everybody in light green on the map below. This is bad news when it comes to lightning potentially igniting new fires. Thunderstorms are possible once again Wednesday and Thursday (particularly over the Cascades).

There could be a little wildfire haze at times this week, but because most of it will stay in the upper levels of the atmosphere, we're not expecting an impact to air quality at the surface. We'll let you know if that changes.

Highs tomorrow will soar to near 90 in Seattle with the low 90s for the South Sound. Temps will be a degree or two warmer on Thursday.

Due to the heat, the National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory from noon Wednesday to late Thursday. Sleeping will be incredibly uncomfortable for people without air-conditioning. There's also a medium risk for heat-related illnesses. Drink plenty of water and take extra care of your kids, seniors and pets in the heat.

This week, Sea-Tac Airport will likely tie or break the record for the most 90-degree days in a year. The all-time record was 12 days in 2015. So far this year, we've had eleven.

Take care!



Meteorologist Abby Acone

Follow me on Twitter @abbyacone, Instagram @abbyaconewx, TikTok @abbyaconetv and Facebook (Meteorologist Abby Acone)