Really pretty summer conditions continue for the Emerald City!

Summer in full swing from the coast, to Puget Sound, to Eastern WA! Check out Mt. Rainier today! Gorgeous!

Our high pushing above normal again for Tuesday, but don't get used to temps landing in the 80s as we'll see a deeper marine push off the coast for the middle of the work week. Our onshore flow will be a bit stronger, driving temperatures down under the cloud cover. Some of us might see a few sprinkles too, like at the Coast and in the Mts. and possible the King/Snohomish Convergence Zone. Otherwise most of us will see a cloudy start with afternoon clearing and highs in the low to mid 70s.

So, Wednesday starts off cloudy for all. The coast will see some patchy fog with a little drizzle. Inland expect clouds to clear by midday for a party sunny afternoon. Highs climb into the mid 70s. Overnights still running slightly warmer in the upper 50s to low 60s. Thursday looks to be a bit of a repeat of Wednesday essentially. We may cool off another degree or two with a high of 74 and a chance of drizzle.

A few more clouds for Friday with another chance for scattered showers, mainly for folks to the north, but still very pleasant! Highs drop to near 72 for the metro area and even cooler to the north in the upper 60s. Some of us could see clouds hang on most of the day.

The weekend brings some ridging back to help us send our temperatures above our average seasonal high of 77. By Sunday highs will push towards 80 again with lots of summer sun. And if 80s are too cool for you.... next week looks really hot with highs soaring into the mid 80s. Stay tuned!

Advertisement

Have a super night all! ~ Erin

_________________________________________________________________________

Erin Mayovsky, Q13 Forecaster

Twitter: @ErinMayovsky | FaceBook: /ErinMayovsky | Instagram: @ErinMayovsky

_________________________________________________________________________

Please remember water safety when venturning out onto our rivers, lakes and oceans! Here are a few nice reminders of water temperatures.

Also, don't forget to look before you lock to make sure nobody or pet is left in a hot car! And don't forget about how hot the pavement gets when temperatures soar above normal. We don't want any furry friends paws to get burned from hot ashalt.