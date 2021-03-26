Ready for a split weekend? A dry Saturday with a sloppy conditions on the way for Sunday.

Happy Friday! We made it to the weekend!

If you have any outdoor plans Saturday is the day to take advantage of the dry conditions. Highs will land in the mid 50s under mostly cloudy skies. Our nice ridge of high pressure that is blocking out storms will finally fall apart late Saturday. This will open the door for the next weather maker to slide right into Western WA from the NW.

While we sleep overnight Saturday rain will start to fall, delivering heavy showers to the Coast and over the Olympic Mtns first then continue tracking inland to the Central Sound. Showers will let up for Puget Sound as the system tracks through but before they do, we may see a few thunderstorms pop up for the coast and North Sound. The mountains will see another round of heavy snow. The Central and Southern Cascades get 6-12" while the northern mountains of Whatcom and Skagit Counties really see the snow fall! We expect anywhere from 12-24"! Our La Nina Winter lives on this weekend! Highs Sunday will drop well below average into the upper 40s.

With all the snow expected in mountains there are a couple alerts to mention. First, the Northern Cascades go under a "Winter Storm Watch" starting late Saturday night lasting through Sunday night above 3,000ft. Total snow accumulations could jump up to 2-feet! Gusty winds will make for poor visibility at times with blowing and drifting of snow.

Then, a "Winter Weather Advisory" is in place for most of the Cascades. This goes into effect 5am Sunday and lasts through 5am Monday, again above 3,000ft. Look for 8-12" during that time. Know the roads before you travel through the high country!

Winds will also be a factor east of the mountains with very gusty conditions at times. A "High Wind Watch" in place Sunday afternoon through Sunday night. Sustained winds of 25-35 mph with gusts 50 -60 mph are possible.

The Coast and Puget Sound will be breezy to windy as well. Spots like Forks may see gusts up to 40 mph will lighter wind speeds near the Central Sound. Although some models are picking up some bursts of 25-35 at SeaTac mid-morning.

As we wrap up the weekend snow levels continue to drop down to about 500ft by early Monday and with overnight temperatures in the mid 30s some of us in the higher elevations could wake up to a rain/snow mix. As temps start to warm the chances for snow will diminish and turn over to showers before completely drying out. Highs will warm a few degrees back into the low 50s.

Tuesday through much of the week is mostly dry with partly sunny skies. Highs should push into the low 60s by Thursday. A chance of showers back in the forecast for Friday.

Have a great weekend all! ~Erin Mayovsky, Q13 Forecaster



