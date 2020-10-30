Ready for a gorgeous weekend? No tricks here... Halloween will be dry!

Happy Halloween weekend all! This year's forecast promises to be spooky, but DRY! If you're planning on trick-or-treating this year conditions will be very pleasant. Look for partly cloudy skies Saturday with highs in the mid 50s near normal. By 6pm temps will cool into the low 50s with light winds. Overnight lows fall off into the low 40s, a bit chilly!

And don't forget to "Fall Back" for "Daylight Saving" time. This happens early Sunday morning at 2am. Sunset on Sunday, November 1st happens at 4:50pm.

And don't forget to look up to the skies for the Full Blue Hunter Moon on Halloween night. The moon will rise in the late afternoon. It'll be pretty cool looking on Sunday night too.

Seahawks Sunday at Centurylink Field looks beautiful too with plenty of sunshine. Kick off temp at 1:25pm will be near 55. Don't miss this huge rivalry match up with the 49ers in town. Catch all the game-day action on #Q13Fox.

Monday won't disappoint either! High pressure will remain giving us more blue skies through midday with highs pushing up to 60. By the afternoon, the ridge starts to break down allowing more clouds to move inland. By late Monday night into early Tuesday rain returns! Wet and breezy conditions will take us out through the end of the week with several disturbances riding in off the coast. Highs will fall from the upper 50s to the low 50s by Friday.

Have a great weekend! ~Erin

