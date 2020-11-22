Rainy weather pattern this week, dry on Thanksgiving

A cold front is bringing rain on the coast and peninsula this morning. Scattered showers will spread inland this afternoon. Afternoon highs will be cooler than yesterday near 47°.

We'll see a break in the rain this evening and tonight before another cold front approaches the coast late Sunday night bringing rain overnight and into early Monday morning. A shower or so can't be ruled out for the morning commute but we'll be on a drying trend through the day.

Today and tomorrow's fronts are weak but will keep snow levels below pass level so we can expect some fresh powder for the mountains ~3-3.5" through Monday night.

A stronger and organized system will approach starting Tuesday morning bringing rain, wind and moderate mountain snow. Dangerous pass travel is possible Tuesday and Wednesday. We could also see gusts around 20-35mph, so it won't be as strong as last Tuesday's windstorm. Still, we'll be watching for any weather bulletins when it comes to wind and mountain snow.

An upper level low on Wednesday will keep rain chances in the forecast but we'll dry out by the evening and into the Thanksgiving holiday! Friday looks mostly dry before another round of showers next weekend.

Have a great day!

-Q13 Meteorologist Grace Lim