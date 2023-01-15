Seattle weather: Rainy Sunday ahead, fewer showers for Monday

Enjoy the rainy, cloudy weather today! Tomorrow, fewer showers are expected. The most active weather day this week will be Wednesday. Even then, impacts from weather looks fairly minimal for most.

Today we're tracking scattered rain. This morning, we watched for minor coastal flooding in Puget Sound. The risk for coastal flooding is dropping this afternoon. There's still a Flood Warning in effect for the Skokomish River in Mason County until further notice. Minor flooding is in the forecast there.

Highs today will be several degrees cooler than Saturday. Still, temperatures will be slightly above average. It'll be breezy for some communities, including parts of the Cascade foothills and the South Sound.

A few inches of snow could pile up over the passes today, but we're not expecting anything major for now. It's still a good idea to check WSDOT conditions before you travel over the mountains!

There are so many activities happening tomorrow to recognize and commemorate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. If you're outside tomorrow, plan on isolated showers (especially in the North Sound) and mostly cloudy skies.

Tuesday morning may start dry, but rain returns in the evening. Wednesday could be a busier weather day as lowland rain and mountain snow ramp up again. It could be breezy, but any wind on Wednesday doesn't look like a big deal for the most part.

A drying trend takes shape on Thursday. Friday and Saturday look like a treat with chilly, dry and partly sunny conditions. Enjoy!

Take good care,

Meteorologist Abby Acone

Follow me on Twitter @abbyacone, Instagram @abbyaconewx, TikTok @abbyaconetv and Facebook (Meteorologist Abby Acone)