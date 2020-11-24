Rainy & breezy afternoon before a nice Thanksgiving weekend

Today will be our most impactful weather day this week as a front dropping down from the north and west will deliver wind and rain. Strongest winds will be along the coast and through the north end of Puget Sound in Whatcom, Skagit, Island, San Juan, and Clallam counties. Gusts should peak around 40 mph, which is below the criteria for an official wind advisory.

We'll see high temperatures around Puget Sound top out slightly above the normal of 49 for today. The arrival time for the heaviest rain around the Everett-Seattle-Tacoma corridor will be in the late afternoon to early evening.

The precipitation in the mountains this afternoon will start out as rain at all our mountain passes and transition over to moderate-to-heavy snow at time this evening and overnight tonight. The 6-16" of new snow means we've got a Winter Weather Advisory for above 3,000 feet.

It starts at 4p and goes until 10a Wednesday morning. Travel could be challenging tonight, carrying chains a great idea for this time of year-- and don't forget the extra blankets and snacks in case the pass closes.

After some Wednesday showers, we get unseasonably dry for November. Thursday could be a totally dry day if you wanted to move that Thanksgiving feast outside onto the deck or picnic table in the afternoon. A few spotty showers here and there this coming weekend-- but perfect weather for raking or putting up those holiday lights. -Tim Joyce