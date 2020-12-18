Rainy and windy Friday, Flood threat this weekend

Our active weather continues. Expect a wet and windy Friday with mountain snow. Through the weekend, we're keeping an eye on rising rivers and the potential for flooding, along with rainy and windy conditions

*WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY* is in effect through Saturday morning so use caution if you need to travel over the passes. Heaviest snow is expected tonight. Snow levels will rise above pass level Saturday night increasing our flood threat this weekend.

*WIND ADVISORY* is effect through 8pm for San Juan, Whatcom, and Skagit counties and the Admiralty Inlet areas. Gusts could be as high as 50mph and a few power outages are possible. Areas not under the advisory will still be breezy with gusts as high as 30-40mph. The strongest winds will happen late afternoon around 4pm. Watch for your outdoor holiday decorations!

Advertisement

Friday's system exits late tonight and we should stay mostly dry through Saturday morning. A very potent system will arrive Saturday afternoon bringing heavy rain and windy conditions.

*FLOOD WARNING* is in effect for the Skokomish River near Potlatch. If you live in Mason County, never drive through a flooded road!

*FLOOD WATCH* is in effect for Western WA Saturday morning through Sunday evening.

The heaviest rain will happen Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning. Rainfall totals range from 4"-6" with the highest amounts over the coast. The WPC has the coast under a marginal risk for excessive rainfall which means localized flooding is possible. Again, never drive through a flooded road.

River of moisture will continue Sunday bringing more heavy rain, windy conditions and the potential for river flooding. Yet again, another frontal system will bring rain on Monday- the first day of winter. We'll eventually dry out by Tuesday through Thursday bringing us some sunshine, but with clear skies overnight, lows will get chilly near freezing midweek.

Have a great day!

-Q13 Meteorologist Grace Lim