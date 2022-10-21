Seattle weather: Showers continue into the weekend; clean air quality returns

Clean air is back all thanks to a wet Fall system that blew into Western WA today.

Just check out this clean looking picture below displaying lowland rain, mountain snow, and some blue skies! Beautiful!

Friday went down as a cool one for sure with the airport reaching 53 degrees, well below normal. Seattle landing a few degrees warmer at 56. And we saw 0.19" of rain through the 6 p.m. hour at Sea-Tac.

We finally said goodbye to high pressure and that opened the door for our first system to swing through delivering rain, breezy winds, cooler highs, along with mountain snow.

Good news… we have a few more fronts lining up to move into the Northwest over the next week. Most days will see cooler highs too, slightly below average.

Overnight showers taper off with lows falling into the mid 40s, although some spots will cool even more like Shelton in the upper 30s. Brr!

Rain will pick up again across the Central Sound as we wake up Saturday morning.

Rain totals are the heaviest for Seattle south. The metro area has the potential to pick up anywhere from a quarter to near 0.38" with half an inch for Olympia.

Highs on Saturday are cool in the low 50s around Puget Sound.

Our skies dry out Saturday evening and remain mainly dry through Sunday. Look for a partly cloudy start to your Sunday with clouds increasing through the day with a high near 55.

Conditions at Lumen Field Sunday evening for the NWSL semifinals with OL Reign hosting the Current from KC look great! Mid 50s at kick off with mostly cloudy skies. #GoOLReign

The other part of our weather story is the lowering snow levels this weekend. With levels dropping to near 3,500 ft the higher elevations are seeing the first snow of the season!

This is a welcome sight after having such a dry summer lasting into early fall. It's nice to get a fresh coat on the hills, even if it's only a few inches.

After a dry Sunday, rain knocks on the door again first thing Monday morning. We expect a wet commute for most. Highs hang in the mid 50s.

From this point forward we'll definitely see more seasonal weather patterns. Next week features rain almost every day except possibly Thursday. Winds will be breezy at time too as each new system swings into the region. Enjoy!

Have a great weekend all! ~Erin Mayovsky, FOX 13 Forecaster

