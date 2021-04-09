Rain, wind, and mountain snow through tomorrow then a warming trend starts

Happy Friday all! We made it to the weekend!

A quick moving system will blow through tonight into Saturday. This weather maker will produce lowland rain and mountain snow and we're not just talking a few flurries...potential totals could reach up to a foot! Know the roads before you travel through the mountains. A "Winter Weather Advisory" will remain in effect through 9 a.m. Saturday.

Showers will hang over the region through the overnight hours along with breezy to gusty conditions. Lows will drop below average into the mid to upper 30s. A bit cool to start out Saturday.

Overnight the Central Sound could see winds gust out of the SSW 20-30mph with spots through the Islands jumping to 40mph. Winds will start to relax mid-morning. Over the Cascades winds will kick up too and that will make visibility tough at times with snow blowing.

Some of the foothill areas could see a few wet flakes mixing in, with snow levels near 500ft, before completely drying out. Saturday skies will clear around lunchtime. Highs unfortunately will not warm to normal again. We're looking at the upper 40s to low 50s. Average for this time of year jump from 57 to 58 by Sunday.

Once we get through the first part of the weekend we'll start the warm up! Despite starting out chilly and frosty Sunday highs will climb back into the mid 50s with 60 by Monday as we start the week. And by the end of the week we're looking at our first 70 degree day of the year! And won't that be nice for our Sounders FC as they open up the MLS season against Minnesota FC at Lumen Field and oh the Mariners are back home too, hosting the Houston Astros at T-Mobile Park.

Stay tuned and have a great weekend all! ~Erin Mayovsky, Forecaster

