Rain, wind and mountain snow on tap plus a cold snap next week

Happy Thursday! We're tracking lowland showers, gusty winds and mountain snow.

Here's a peek at the next three days with the weekend in view.

We're watching rain continue to push inland bringing areas of light showers to some while others are seeing heavy rain at times. Winds will pick up tonight too. Our westerly winds will kick up especially through the overnight hours with gusts up to 30-40mph from the Coast to the Cascades. This could be problematic for the mountains with a fair amount of snow falling overnight. Be aware of blowing and drifting snow as you make your way through the high country.

A "Winter Weather Advisory" is in effect through 7am Friday above 3,000ft throughout the Cascades. If you plan to drive across US 2, Stevens Pass here is advance warning of a early morning closure from WSDot:

ADVANCE NOTICE: Avalanche control is planned for US 2 Stevens Pass on Friday, February 5th between 4am & 6am Eastbound traffic will be stopped at MP 58 at Scenic, and Westbound traffic will be stopped at MP 64, Stevens Pass summit. Avalanche control work generally takes from 30 minutes to 2 hours to complete.

Here's a look at wind gusts for tonight at 11pm.

Here's how we look into the overnight hours near 4am, still gusting across the mountains. Drive safe and be careful!

Winds will relax by mid-day Friday with clearing skies for some afternoon sunshine. Highs will jump above our seasonal average of 49, landing in the low 50s. Another round of precipitation returns early Saturday morning with lowland rain and mild temperatures. The main focus is mountain snow picking up with snow levels between 2,000-3,000ft. We really won't see a huge break for the Cascades... so between now and Sunday we expect 1-2ft to fall.

Winds will also pick up again Saturday gusting as early as 7am. By 11am some of us in the lowlands, like the metro, could see 25 mph with bigger bursts through the mountains 36-40 mph. Lowland wind starts to relax later in the day, but through the evening winds will kick up through the Cascades and again this could create poor conditions for pass travelers. Blowing and drifting snow will cause low visibilities.

Something else we area keeping an close eye on is the cold air filtering into the region starting Monday. For the most part we will trend towards dry weather, but overnight Sunday into early Monday we may see a few snow flakes flying. This is not a snow event, just depends on the timing and how much cold air move into the area.

Temperatures could dip into the upper 20s and low 30s overnight with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. There is not much moisture to work with so we will be left with cold, frosty starts and chilly day with plenty of blue skies.

Have a great night! ~ Erin Mayovsky, Q13 Forecaster