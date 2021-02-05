Rain, wind and mountain snow for the weekend with bitter cold temps next week

Happy Friday! We made it to the weekend!

Here's a look at how warm we were around the state today.

We'll see one more day of above normal highs tomorrow and then then the cool down starts. Very cold air will drop in from the north. Highs will fall to the upper 30s to low 40s. Overnights will fall into the 20s! Brr! Bundle up.

Advertisement

Saturday brings rain and breezy conditions for the lowlands with heavy mountain snow at times. Be prepared for difficult travel across the Cascades. Winds will gust to 30-40mph through the mountains too, so blowing and drifting will be a problem and that is why a "Winter Weather Advisory" goes into effect 4am Saturday through 10am Sunday above 3,000ft. We expect the high country to see anywhere from 6-24" of snow fall during this time. Also, because of the heavy snowfall and winds a "Avalanche Warning" is being issued for the Stevens Pass area now through Saturday.

Showers will linger into Monday and with colder air filtering in there is a slight chance some of us could see a few spotty snow showers Sunday into early Monday before we lose our precipitation.

The rest of the week will be very cold! But the tradeoff--- pretty blue skies!

Have a great weekend! ~Erin Mayovsky, Q13 Forecaster

​