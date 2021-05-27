Rain, wind and a chance of thunderstorms will settle down overnight with a dry and warm trend this weekend

A wild weather day across our state. Rain and wind dominating the area causing road closures and power outages Thursday. Heavy downpours and strong, gusty winds knocked down some powerlines and trees, creating problems for many folks around the region. This is why Q13 News issued a "Weather Alert Day".

Tonight rain turns to showers for most, but we can't rule out the threat of some isolated thunderstorms, especially for the North Sound where a convergence zone could fire up.

As we wake up Friday morning most of us are under cloudy skies. Some areas of isolated showers will linger during the morning hours. Clearing will happen as we move through the day as an upper-level ridge takes over the region. Temperatures will find their way into the mid-60s. Normal seasonal high for this time of year is 68 and will jump to 69 on May 29th.

Temperatures continue to climb to summertime highs through next week. If you like the 70s and 80s you are in luck!

Saturday looks really nice as highs soar into the low 70s under mostly sunny skies. The warming trend just keeps going too. Sunday and Memorial Day we land in the upper 70s with low 80s will be on the way for Tuesday and Wednesday before cooling off Thursday into the mid-70s.

One note for late Sunday into early Monday… we're keeping an eye on a weak disturbance that will mostly affect British Columbia, but areas along the NW WA Coast, Strait and NW Whatcom County may see a few showers brush by the area.

Keep the sunblock handy folks as you enjoy the above normal highs!

Have a great rest of the week! ~Erin Mayovsky, Q13 Forecast

