Rain turns to showers for the lowlands with more mountain snow before drying out briefly.

After running pretty cool Sunday we'll see a slight bump in temperatures Monday before cooling back down below average again. Our normal high for this time of year is 54 and will drop to 53 by Wednesday. And by the end of November highs will only top out in the upper 40s! SeaTac only hit 47 Sunday.

Alright, are you ready for a brief break from our sloppy conditions? Rain will slowly turn to showers and by 8am just a few showers left for SW WA otherwise--not a bad day as we start a new week!

Unfortunately, our dry period is short lived! By early Tuesday morning rain returns and packs a good punch. Winds out of the south southwest will be a bit breezy as well. No wind advisory is in place, but gusts will kick up at times as the next weather maker pushes through the area.

With this stronger system the mountains will pick up another good coating of snow. Levels across the passes will sit near 2,500ft and that's just below the Summit at Snoqualmie. So plan on allowing for extra time as driving will be tricky at times going east to west across the Cascades.

Mid-week we dry out again for a short spell before heavy rain and wind return Thursday into early Friday as another atmospheric river scenario looks to set up. Highs hang in the upper 40s to low 50s. Snow levels will rise to near 6,500 - 8,500ft through the Cascades during the week.

The weekend forecast is still in the works, but at this point it is safe to say we will see more rain late Sunday into Monday.

Have a great week everyone! ~Erin Mayovsky, FOX 13 Forecaster

*Coast Forecast

*Foothills & Mountain Forecast

*Central WA Forecast