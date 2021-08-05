Rain on Friday could end our dry streak

Today will be mostly sunny with more haze from wildfire smoke than we had yesterday. Temps will be a little above normal. Late in the day, high clouds will roll in ahead of the system bringing in some rain tomorrow.

Air quality should remain good today for Western Washington as smoke will be aloft. Air quality in Eastern Washington will be better too, with most areas having "moderate" air quality. There is a chance of a few showers in southeast Washington today which could produce some thunderstorms. Hopefully, no new fires will be ignited.

It won't be a washout, but we'll get some rain tomorrow. Here's the FutureCast forecast for tomorrow morning. If SeaTac gets measurable rainfall, that will end our dry streak at 52 days, which puts us in 2nd place for the longest dry streak in Seattle history. The longest dry streak is 55 days, set in 2017. By tomorrow afternoon, it looks dry again.

Saturday, there is a chance of showers, mainly to the north. It will also be cooler, with highs only around 70.

Sunday will be partly sunny with a slight chance of a shower. Highs again will be around 70.

Next week, the sun returns and we'll start to warm up again, maybe to around 90 by Wednesday.

Nice viewer photos of birds - a hummingbird and a goldfinch, which is our state bird.

With hazy sunshine today and highs in the low 80s, it's a Waggin' Tail Day for the Pet Walk Forecast. Love how a French Bulldog can sit like this.



-Meteorologist M.J. McDermott

