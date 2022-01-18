Rain through Thursday with drier conditions into the weekend!

A couple more days to get through with showery to rainy conditions before drying out just in time for the weekend!

Look for a few scattered showers into the overnight hours, but mainly dry. Areas to the north will see a little fog again too, but should clear out earlier than later.

Wednesday starts out dry for the morning commute with temperatures slightly warmer as we kick off the day. Most of us will remain dry until around dinner time when showers push in from the coast into Puget Sound.

Here's a look at the timing of Wednesday's system: Before the rain hits some of us see breezy winds, but not strong enough for an advisory.

Rain starts at the coast first in the afternoon and then pushes across the I-5 corridor just in time for the evening commute.

Rain continues to pick up into the overnight hours through mid-morning with most of the showers hanging up for a bit over the Cascades before finally drying out.

This is not a big rainmaker, but we will see some rain tally up in the buckets across the region. Look for higher amounts of rain along the coast and Whatcom County with less around the metro area.

Now to the part of the forecast that will make most of us pretty happy. We're forecasting a drying trend through the start of next week! Yes, that means the second weekend in a row we'll be able to explore the great outdoors!

Fog will return, dense at times, reducing visibility. Expect plenty of sunshine for the afternoons! Highs sit near average too.

Have a great rest of the week! ~Erin Mayovsky, FOX 13 Forecaster

