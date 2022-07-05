Rain through Thursday, dry by the weekend

Later this afternoon, we're forecasting cloudy skies and scattered rain. Showers stick around through Thursday, but drier weather is on tap…just in time for the weekend.



Tuesday, highs will lift into the low to mid 70s for many backyards in Puget Sound. Increasing clouds are expected with rain surging along the I-5 corridor by 3-6 p.m. This will be a warmer rain than we're used to, but at the same time – the mid 70s will feel cooler than with an otherwise sunny sky.

Here's what Futurecast is saying about the showers Tuesday:

Highs Tuesday will boost to the 70s all around Puget Sound. The 60s can be found along the inland waters and far Washington coast.

Wednesday, isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible. The Cascades have the best chance for thunder. Thursday, a couple of showers could stick around, but many will wind up dry.

Friday looks absolutely beautiful: you can expect morning clouds and afternoon sunshine. The mid 70s continue this weekend. By Monday, temps could nudge closer to 80 degrees. Enjoy our fabulous weather later this week!

Thanks so much for choosing FOX 13. We're thankful for you.



Warmly,



Meteorologist Abby Acone

Follow me on Twitter @abbyacone, Instagram @abbyaconewx, TikTok @abbyaconetv and Facebook (Meteorologist Abby Acone)



