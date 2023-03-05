Rain/snow mix continues for the next few days for some

We remain below normal once again. Highs peaked in the upper 40s this afternoon (normal high: 53F) and it looks like this trend will continue. Here is a look at your temperature trend through the week:

As we continue with below normal temperatures, we'll be close to freezing early tomorrow morning. Rain/snow chances will continue overnight, and we'll have to watch out for icy pockets too. Be on the lookout for patchy freezing fog as it has already been developing overnight. Here is a look at your 7am futureacst forecast:

Temperatures, like today, will once again peak in the upper 40s. Here is a look at tomorrow's forecast:

Rain/snow mix will continue to be scattered in the forecast for the next few days. This is especially possible for those early in the morning as temperatures drop.

Have a good one!