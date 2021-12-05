Rain/snow expected Monday morning, especially in North Sound

It was a chilly one! Highs peaked in the lower 40s (42F), but at least the sun was shining through on this clear day. The dry weather won't last for much longer. A new system is approaching, and we're in for some changes beginning tomorrow morning.

As our new system tracks East, the temperatures will continue to drop. This will allow for mix (lowland rain/snow) across the lowlands by Monday morning! We could see a light dusting briefly, but this won't last long. The temperatures will quickly increase, and our mix will gradually turn back into rain.

Now, our BEST shot for snow accumulation will take place across the North Sound (Snohomish, Skagit, and Whatcom co.). If you saw snow Saturday morning, you'll likely have an even BETTER shot of seeing it tomorrow morning. Our snow level tonight drops to 500 ft so be on the lookout for that winter mix Monday morning!

When it comes to accumulation, we could some isolated pockets of .5-2" across the North Sound (especially Whatcom co.). The passes can expect between 3-6" so be sure to check in on those road conditions tomorrow morning if you're commuting through.

By Monday afternoon highs will top out in the mid-40s for most of us. Scattered showers are expected on and off throughout the day.

As we roll through the week, rain chances will continue to be on and off. Overnight lows will start to rise, and our lowland snow chances will disappear.

Have the best night and bundle up tomorrow!